QPR boss Cifuentes hints at January signings



QPR boss Marti Cifuentes says he would be happy to bring in players from Spain or Scandinavia in the January transfer window, but only if he feels they are the right fit for the club.

The Spaniard began his coaching career in his homeland before spending six years working in Norway, Denmark and Sweden ahead of his appointment by Rangers three weeks ago.







QPR have still not appointed a director of football to replace Les Ferdinand, who stepped down five months ago, with the transfer window set to reopen on January 1.

But Cifuentes insists he wants to give the current Rangers squad the opportunity to prove themselves to him as he looks to guide the team out of the relegation zone following the disastrous reign of Gareth Ainsworth, but hinted additions may be needed.

“I have been here only four weeks and the first step as a manager is to make sure we are confident with the guys here and see what they can do,” Cifuentes said.

“It is a fresh start for everybody and in my eyes there is quality in the squad, but it is about getting the best out of the players.

“Like all clubs we will evaluate in the window and if we need something that we cannot find in our current squad then we may look outside.

“My experience is that there are good footballers everywhere and I am sure in England there is plenty of good footballers.

“It is important to understand the context to set a strategy with the club on what kind of players we want to bring.

“There are of course good players in Spain and good players in Scandinavia but at the same time the main focus should always be the English market.

“But if there if there is an opportunity and I can help the recruitment department to attract some players, then why not.

“I have always said that is important to have the right balance not only in the style of player and their profile but their personalities.

“We know that every player is different, we know that Spanish players have a certain tendency to play more technical, do we want these things?

“That is a very deep question, but we will see what the future will bring.”







