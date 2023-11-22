QPR duo on course to return at Norwich

QPR defenders Jake Clarke-Salter and Reggie Cannon are set to be involved in Saturday’s trip to Norwich after returning to full training.

Cannon missed the 0-0 draw with Bristol City before the international break due to a minor knee issue, with the injury-plagued Clarke-Salter sitting out the last three games after sustaining a groin problem during the 2-0 defeat at West Brom.







“Both of them had a good training session today (Wednesday),” Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes said.

“Jake has been involved for the last two weeks’ training so he is feeling and looking very good.

“Reggie has some minor issues with his knee so he missed the last game but he had a good practice and we will evaluate him over the next few days.

“But so far they look good.”

Cifuentes said he has found the two-week break beneficial in getting to know his squad better following his appointment last month.

“It has been very good, not just because of our work out on the pitch, which has obviously been useful,” he said.

“But at the same time it has been good to spend time with the players, talk with the captains, get to see the academy players – that has been very productive.

“But most of my days have been spent going from the hotel to the training ground so I have not had much time to do anything else since I’ve been in London.”

Cifuentes has also changed the players’ day off from Wednesdays to Thursday as he tries brings a new approach to the club in an attempt to climb out of the relegation zone.

“It is just a different training methodology, the way we prioritise and introduce the physical and tactical loads,” he said.

“There is some science behind it it’s a different way of training.

“The players have reacted in a very good way, we explained to them why and I don’t think it is a big issue.”







