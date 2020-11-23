Chair relishing greater role for QPR

QPR midfielder Ilias Chair says he is enjoying the increased responsibility he has been given by boss Mark Warburton this season.

The 23-year-old has taken the number 10 shirt following Ebere Eze’s departure and has started every game so far this term.









He netted his third goal of the season to secure a 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday and is pleased with the faith Warburton has shown him.

“I’m very happy that the gaffer gave me this role and the confidence that he gave me,” Chair said.

“Hopefully I can pay him back. As a player you want to play. You want to start every game and play as many minutes as you want.

“Of course it’s a big season (personally) but most importantly it’s about the team.

“We have to perform at our best and give 100% every game that we play and then hopefully everyone will achieve their individual goals.”







