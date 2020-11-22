QPR boss on Dickie injury, Wallace illness, Chair, his substitutions and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

QPR manager Mark Warburton speaks after his side’s 1-1 draw against Watford.

Ilias Chair’s equaliser secured a point Warburton felt Rangers “more than deserved” after a stirring response to going behind early on.

Warburton also revealed that Lee Wallace was taken off at half-time because he was ill.







Meanwhile, Rob Dickie, who missed out because of an ankle problem, will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s game against Rotherham.







