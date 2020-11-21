QPR v Watford player ratings
Ilias Chair’s goal earned QPR a deserved point against Watford. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw.
Seny Dieng: 7
Left hopelessly exposed for Watford’s goal, Dieng was solid and produced a couple of important saves.
Todd Kane: 8
Continued his recent good form with another excellent performance. He was defensively sound and offered a constant attacking outlet down the right.
Conor Masterson: 7
Shaky at times early on but did well after settling down.
Yoann Barbet: 7
A composed display. Used the ball well and went close to scoring with a sweetly-struck free-kick.
Lee Wallace: 6
Illness meant Wallace struggled to get through the first half and was replaced by Niko Hamalainen at the interval.
Geoff Cameron: 6
Worked hard in midfield although the game passed him by at times.
Dominic Ball: 7
Tireless in midfield and also got forward regularly – including when he was denied a goal by a superb first-half save from Ben Foster.
Tom Carroll: 8
Arguably his best performance during his two spells at QPR. His passing was excellent and his delivery from wide areas even better.
Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6
Not at his best but his pace on the flank was always a worry for Watford.
Ilias Chair: 8
Very good. Always lively and took his goal beautifully after being teed up by Lyndon Dykes.
Macauley Bonne: 7
Showed a great work ethic, especially off the ball, but missed a couple of very decent chances to score in the first half.
Niko Hamalainen: 7
Involved in the build-up to Rangers’ goal and was generally impressive after coming on.
Lyndon Dykes: 7
Yet to score for the R’s in open play but again made an important contribution. He gave the team a dangerous physical presence up front after coming on and set up the equaliser with a deft flick to Chair.
Chris Willock: 7
Another impressive outing as a substitute for the exciting Willock, who is surely close to a starting place.
Albert Adomah: 6
Bothered Watford after coming on for Osayi-Samuel.