QPR v Watford player ratings

Ilias Chair's goal earned QPR a deserved point against Watford. Here's how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw.







Seny Dieng: 7

Left hopelessly exposed for Watford’s goal, Dieng was solid and produced a couple of important saves.

Todd Kane: 8

Continued his recent good form with another excellent performance. He was defensively sound and offered a constant attacking outlet down the right.

Conor Masterson: 7

Shaky at times early on but did well after settling down.

Yoann Barbet: 7

A composed display. Used the ball well and went close to scoring with a sweetly-struck free-kick.

Lee Wallace: 6

Illness meant Wallace struggled to get through the first half and was replaced by Niko Hamalainen at the interval.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Worked hard in midfield although the game passed him by at times.

Dominic Ball: 7

Tireless in midfield and also got forward regularly – including when he was denied a goal by a superb first-half save from Ben Foster.

Tom Carroll: 8

Arguably his best performance during his two spells at QPR. His passing was excellent and his delivery from wide areas even better.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

Not at his best but his pace on the flank was always a worry for Watford.

Ilias Chair: 8

Very good. Always lively and took his goal beautifully after being teed up by Lyndon Dykes.

Macauley Bonne: 7

Showed a great work ethic, especially off the ball, but missed a couple of very decent chances to score in the first half.

Niko Hamalainen: 7

Involved in the build-up to Rangers’ goal and was generally impressive after coming on.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Yet to score for the R’s in open play but again made an important contribution. He gave the team a dangerous physical presence up front after coming on and set up the equaliser with a deft flick to Chair.

Chris Willock: 7

Another impressive outing as a substitute for the exciting Willock, who is surely close to a starting place.

Albert Adomah: 6

Bothered Watford after coming on for Osayi-Samuel.








