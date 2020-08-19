Brentford complete signing of defender Goode

Brentford have completed the signing of centre-back Charlie Goode from Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.

He has signed a four-year contract with the Bees, with the option of a further year.

Goode was on Fulham’s books as a teenager and played non-League football for AFC Hayes before a spell at Scunthorpe United.

He was signed by Northampton last year played a key role in them winning promotion to League One via the play-offs.

West London Sport recently revealed that Brentford and QPR had identified Goode and Rob Dickie as potential signings as both clubs look to bring in a centre-back.

Dickie is wanted by several clubs after an impressive season for Oxford United.

“Charlie is a player I really like,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank told the club website.

“He is an aggressive defender and a big aerial threat in both boxes, which is a big thing for us.

