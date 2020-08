Brentford have reached an agreement with Peterborough to sign Ivan Toney.

The 24-year-old striker has long been a target for the Bees and is set to move to west London in a deal which, with add-ons, could be worth up to £10m.







Celtic were interested in Toney and a number of Premier League clubs have been linked with him.

But Brentford appear to have got their man and the signing is expected to be wrapped up in the next 24 hours.