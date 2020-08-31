Brentford set to finalise deal to sign Toney

Brentford are expected to complete the signing of Ivan Toney later today.

They recently reached an agreement with Peterborough to sign the 24-year-old striker.

He has long been a target for the Bees and is set to move to west London in a deal which, with add-ons, could be worth up to £10m.







Celtic were interested in Toney and a number of Premier League clubs have been linked with him.

But Brentford appear to have got their man and will pay an initial fee of £5m.







