Brentford set to sign defender Goode

Brentford are close to signing Northampton centre-back Charlie Goode.

A number of other clubs, including QPR, have shown an interest in the 25-year-old.







The Bees have had an offer for him accepted by Northampton and look set to finalise the deal in the next 48 hours.

Goode was on Fulham’s books as a teenager and played non-League football for AFC Hayes before a spell at Scunthorpe United.

He was signed by Northampton last year played a key role in them winning promotion to League One via the play-offs.

West London Sport recently revealed that Brentford and QPR had identified Goode and Rob Dickie as potential signings as both clubs look to bring in a centre-back.

Dickie is wanted by several clubs after an impressive season for Oxford United.







