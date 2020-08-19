Brentford set to sign defender Goode
Brentford are close to signing Northampton centre-back Charlie Goode.
A number of other clubs, including QPR, have shown an interest in the 25-year-old.
The Bees have had an offer for him accepted by Northampton and look set to finalise the deal in the next 48 hours.
Goode was on Fulham’s books as a teenager and played non-League football for AFC Hayes before a spell at Scunthorpe United.
He was signed by Northampton last year played a key role in them winning promotion to League One via the play-offs.
West London Sport recently revealed that Brentford and QPR had identified Goode and Rob Dickie as potential signings as both clubs look to bring in a centre-back.
Dickie is wanted by several clubs after an impressive season for Oxford United.