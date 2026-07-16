Betsy promoted in QPR coaching shake-up

Kevin Betsy has been promoted to the role of QPR assistant boss.

Betsy, who has been at Rangers since the summer of 2024, will replace Alou Diarra.

Diarra was installed as Julien Stephan’s right-hand man when his fellow Frenchman took over last year, but he recently left the club.

QPR confirmed on Wednesday that head coach Stephan has signed a new contract.

Former Fulham striker Betsy, 48, coached at Fulham, Arsenal, Wigan and Cambridge United prior to arriving at QPR. He also had a spell as Crawley Town manager and coached England sides at a number of youth levels.

He took charge of the first team for Rangers’ final match of the 2024-25 season, a 1-0 win at Sunderland, after Marti Cifuentes was put on gardening leave.

Betsy’s appointment will be part of a coaching revamp ahead of the new season.

He will be replaced in his current role of individual development coach, while the arrival of a specialist set-piece coach appears to be imminent – and there are discussions over the position of Steve Bould, who could take on a greater role with the first team.

Bould, a key member of Arsenal’s notoriously effective defence during an 11-year spell as a player at the north London club, joined QPR as a coach a year ago, with a focus on defending.

The 63-year-old, who played twice for England, was wanted by Bristol City this summer as part of new manager Michael Skubala’s coaching team, but Rangers were keen to keep him.