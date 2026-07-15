Stephan signs new QPR contract

QPR head coach Julien Stephan has signed a new contract, the club have announced.

The 45-year-old Frenchman was appointed last summer on a two-year deal and Rangers finished 15th in the Championship in his first season in the job.

He has been given a contract extension ahead of the new campaign and told the club website: “It feels natural to continue – there is a great feeling between myself and the club.”

8 July: Stephan close to signing new QPR contract

Stephan had two spells in charge of his hometown team Rennes before he arrived in west London, leading them to the French Cup in 2019 – the club’s first trophy for 48 years. He also had a spell at Strasbourg.

His first year at QPR was a difficult one, with injuries to key players a recurring problem, and the campaign ended with four consecutive defeats. “It was a season with a lot of ups and downs,” Stephan told BBC Radio London in April. “It was a strong experience and it’s really important now to think about the future. “It’s a good project, good fans, good management, good mentality into the dressing room, so we have some good foundations.”