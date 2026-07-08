Stephan close to agreeing new contract with QPR

QPR head coach Julien Stephan is close to agreeing a new contract.

The 45-year-old Frenchman was appointed last summer on a two-year deal and Rangers finished 15th in the Championship in his first season in the job.

He is now in line for a contract extension ahead of the new campaign.

Stephan had two spells in charge of his hometown team Rennes before he arrived in west London, leading them to the French Cup in 2019 – the club’s first trophy for 48 years. He also had a spell at Strasbourg.

His first year at QPR was a difficult one and ended with four consecutive defeats.

His first year at QPR was a difficult one, with injuries to key players a recurring problem, and the campaign ended with four consecutive defeats. “It was a season with a lot of ups and downs,” Stephan told BBC Radio London in April. “It was a strong experience and it’s really important now to think about the future. “It’s a good project, good fans, good management, good mentality into the dressing room, so we have some good foundations.”