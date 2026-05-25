QPR confirm departure of Diarra

QPR have confirmed the departure of Julien Stephan’s assistant Alou Diarra.

West London Sport revealed on Saturday that Diarra was leaving the club.

He arrived last summer after West London Sport revealed he would come in as Stephan’s right-hand man.

Diarra, whose playing career included spells at Liverpool, West Ham and Charlton, has previously coached in his native France, at Troyes and Lens.

Rangers finished 15th in the Championship in Stephan’s first season as head coach.