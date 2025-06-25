Former Arsenal defender Bould joins QPR coaching staff
Steve Bould’s appointment has been confirmed by QPR.
West London Sport had reported that Bould, 62, was joining the club as defensive coach.
The former Arsenal centre-back will be part of new head coach Julien Stephan’s backroom staff at Loftus Road.
Bould, who played twice for England, spent 11 years at Arsenal as a player and was later a coach at the north London club.
He resigned as manager of Lommel in January after almost four years at the Belgian club.
