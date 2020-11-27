Brentford v QPR player ratings

Ivan Toney’s second-half header gave Brentford a 2-1 victory over QPR in the west London derby. Here’s how we rated the players.







Brentford

David Raya: 6

Left exposed by his central defence for Lyndon Dykes’ goal. Despite some late pressure from QPR, didn’t have any key saves to make as Brentford held on.

Henrik Dalsgaard: 5

Keen to get forward – and it was the Dane’s initial charge which led to the Bees going in front. However, he failed to react quickly enough to Osayi-Samuel’s cross which led to Dykes’ equaliser. Replaced by Pontus Jansson at the break.

Mads Sorensen: 6

Was kept occupied by the bustling Dykes for large spells. Also had quite a tough time dealing with the close control and pace of Osayi-Samuel.

Ethan Pinnock: 6

Along with central defensive partner Dalsgaard, simply couldn’t get to the killer cross for the leveller. Did well to thwart QPR’s pressure as the second half progressed.

Rico Henry: 7

Kept cool on the edge of the R’s penalty area to pick out Vitaly Janelt for the early breakthrough. Not at his best in terms of charging forward but generally solid in a tough tussle with Osayi-Samuel.

Emiliano Marcondes: 6

Brought out a good stop from Seny Dieng early on, after the QPR keeper could only clear the ball into his path. Might well have done better, on reflection. Largely anonymous thereafter.

Josh Dasilva: 5

Very ineffective by his usual standards. The noted Brentford creator never got any time to display any trademark trickery and rarely got into dangerous positions. No surprise that he was replaced at half-time.

Vitaly Janelt: 7

The German got the Bees off to a great start with a fine goal in 14 minutes. A well-directed, left-foot shot from 22 yards which slipped past Dieng. Faded in the second half.

Tariqe Fosu: 6

A quiet game for the attacker, although he did link up well with Henry on occasions as the Bees pressed in the second half. Needed to make more of an impact overall.

Ivan Toney: 7

Plenty of endeavour from the big-money forward – and was rewarded when his close-range header on 65 minutes put Brentford ahead. Can also consider himself a little unlucky to see a second-half goal disallowed.

Bryan Mbuemo: 6

Alert in the first half with some nice touches only for his shooting to let him down. Worked hard but was regularly restricted by a well-drilled QPR rearguard. Could have threatened the visitors more inside the penalty area.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Came on at the interval for Dasilva as Brentford head coach Thomas Frank significantly freshened things up for the hosts.

Pontus Jansson: 7

A half-time replacement for Dalsgaard. The captain was called into action as the game wore on and was key in nullifying Dykes.

Sergi Canos: 6

On for Fosu on 70 minutes to add some zest but was fairly restricted with chances at a premium.

Marcus Forss: 6

Replaced Marcondes in the second half. Fired a shot over from the edge of the box when he should have hit the target at least.

QPR

Seny Dieng: 7

Fortunate when a misplaced ball fell straight to Emiliano, whose weak shot was then easily saved. Other than that, Dieng was solid and composed again.

Todd Kane: 6

Had a good first half, but was poor in the second and looked tired before a daft challenge on Forss earned him a second yellow card and saw him dismissed.

Rob Dickie: 7

A welcome return for the Rangers centre-back, who was imposing at the heart of their defence and used the ball well.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Played well against his former club and went close with a first-half free-kick.

Niko Hamalainen: 5

Had some bright moments but his woefully weak challenge on Toney paved the way for Brentford’s winner. It was one of several occasions on which Hamalainen simply wasn’t strong – or determined – enough.

Dominic Ball: 7

Worked tirelessly in midfield and played his part in an excellent first half for Rangers in which they kept the home side quiet.

Tom Carroll: 7

Is in good form at the moment and this was another useful display. His passing was accurate and he got through plenty of work off the ball too.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Rangers’ stand-out attacking player and set up their goal with a superb run and cross. But, overall, Henry got the better of the winger in what was always an intriguing battle.

Ilias Chair: 6

A mixed performance from the Rangers number 10. He caused Brentford some problems but tended to make the wrong choices on the ball in the final third.

Chris Willock: 6

Excellent against Rotherham, Willock was much less effective this time and was taken off in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Scored his first QPR goal from open play and looked more like the Dykes who has earned rave reviews for Scotland. Took his goal well and is an asset with his back to goal, but often struggles to get the better of defenders when facing up to them.

George Thomas: 6

On as a substitute and back from injury, but clearly lacked sharpness. Albert Adomah and Macauley Bonne also came on but didn’t have time to make an impact.







