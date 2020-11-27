Warburton: QPR have shown they are a good side

Mark Warburton believes QPR’s recent performances have shown they can be a force to be reckoned with in the Championship.

Rangers impressed during a recent 1-1 draw with Watford and beat Rotherham before a controversial 2-1 defeat in the west London derby at Brentford.







Warburton was furious that Bees defender Mads Sorensen was not sent off following a foul near the edge of the penalty area on Lyndon Dykes, who would have through on goal.

It was a key moment in a tight game settled by Ivan Toney’s second-half header.

Warburton said his side were “very hard done by” but should believe they can match anyone in the division.

“We showed it tonight,” said Rangers’ former Brentford boss.

“We also played very well against Watford, conceding a second-minute goal and then dominated that game and should have won comfortably against a very good team who are one of the favourites to go up, as are Brentford.

“We’ve come here tonight and shown what we can do. We haven’t come here and tried to hang on – we played football and you’ve seen what we can do.

“We’re a young side, developing, have got some new faces, and they deserve enormous credit.

“We’ve had a draw and a win and should have come away tonight with at least a point.”

Warburton described as “ludicrous” the decision to send R’s defender Todd Kane off for a second yellow card following a challenge on Marcus Forss late in the game.

And he insisted sending-off Sorensen for his first-half foul would have been “one of the easiest calls you’ll ever make.”

He added: “The game changed on that moment. It’s as simple as that.”







