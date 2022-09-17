Beale disappointed after draw but believes QPR are on track

Mick Beale admitted QPR lacked quality in front of goal against Stoke but believes his team are on track.

Rangers improved after a poor first half but were unable to break the deadlock at Loftus Road, where it finished 0-0.

“We couldn’t find a goal – and if we can’t find it then I’m pleased with a clean sheet. It was one of them days, but if you can’t win then let’s not get beat.







“I’ve got no complaints. Of course as the home team we want to win, but we just didn’t have that last pass.

“It wasn’t for want of trying – we had a right go in the second half but just couldn’t find the goal. We got in the right areas, we just couldn’t score.”

Rangers go into the international break sixth in the Championship table – a decent start to the former Aston Villa and Glasgow Rangers assistant boss’ first job in management.

“I’m very comfortable in the job. It’s a transition I wanted to make,” he said.

“You’re really starting to see what I want. But there are baby steps with it.

“We’ve got 15 points from 10 games. We’re probably around the target we need to be at.”

