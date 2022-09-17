QPR v Stoke player ratings

QPR had to settle for a point in a goalless draw with Stoke at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Seny Dieng: 7

Didn’t have a great deal to do but dealt with everything that came his way comfortably. Plucked the ball out of the air on at least three occasions as Stoke launched high balls into his box. Make one crucial save when he pushed over a header from the giant Aden Flint in the second half.







Ethan Laird: 6

Steady on the right of defence and tried to get forward as much as possible in a typically lively display. Had a well-struck shot parried wide in the second half by Stoke keeper Josef Bursik.

Leon Balogun: 6

Dealt well with the physically imposing Liam Delap, with the highly-rated Manchester City loanee hooked off midway through the second half. Like the rest of his team he was far from convincing in the first half – although can justifiably claim that playing into the bright sunshine at Loftus Road before half-time made attacking long balls something of a lottery at times.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Like Baloguan, not the most convincing in the first half against a physical Stoke side and struggled with the movement of the wily Dwight Gayle. Better after the restart and should have scored what would have been the winner but he headed an Ilias Chair cross straight at Bursik despite being unmarked in the box.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Another solid performance from the Dutchman, who went so close to opening his Rangers account with a well-struck shot in the second half that was blocked on the line by the Stoke defence. Should have been utilised more by Chris Willock, with the in-form forward opting to go alone on numerous occasions after Paal overlapped down the left flank.

Sam Field: 6

Solid rather than spectacular in the middle of midfield. Made one crucial tackle in the box before half-time to deny Delap after Baloguan was caught in possession and although his ball retention wasn’t great at times he played a role in keeping a clean sheet as Stoke launched a late aerial bombardment in the latter stages of the game.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Had QPR’s best chance of the first half when his well-struck shot was tipped over by the impressive Bursik, but was not as influential as he was against Millwall on Wednesday. Limped off in the second half with an injury.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Had the ignominy of being substituted at half-time as Mick Beale tweaked his formation. Wasn’t really his game against a physically imposing Stoke midfield and although he didn’t go missing in the 45 minutes on the field, the team did look better after he was withdrawn.

Ilias Chair: 7

Tried everything he could to create a winning goal and was a constant thorn in visitors’ side in the second half. Should have done better when the ball dropped to him in space in the Stoke box from a Laird cross but was caught in two minds as to whether he should head the ball goalwards or bring it down, and a big chance went begging.

Tyler Roberts: 5

Not a convincing display. Can sometimes look too casual, and guilty of trying to produce deft flicks instead of smart passes in the wrong areas. Conceded two silly fouls to break up Rangers’ attacking momentum when they were well on top and needs to produce better if he wants to justify a place in the starting line-up.

Chris Willock: 6

Hard to criticise a player in such a rich vein of goalscoring form, but he should have laid the ball off to the onrushing Paal on at least two occasions but opted to shoot and his efforts were easily dealt with. However, he always looked a threat and completing a first 90 minutes since rupturing his hamstring last March is a huge boost.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

The introduction of the Scotland striker into the attack made Rangers look a much more dangerous proposition as he gave Stoke’s big centre-backs plenty of food for thought. Saw a good shot flash just wide and linked up play well and offered the team an aerial presence in both boxes.







