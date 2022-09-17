Frustration for QPR as they draw with Stoke

QPR 0 Stoke 0

​QPR and Stoke played out a drab draw in a match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road.

Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action.

The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.

But Gayle, who later faded from the game and was substituted in the second half, has now failed to score in 38 appearances – a run stretching back to December 2020.

Apart from an effort ​by​ Stefan Johansen, which was comfortably saved by keeper Josef Bursik, QPR offered very little before the interval.

That prompted boss Mick Beale to make an attacking change at half-time, sending striker Lyndon Dykes on in place of midfielder Andre Dozzell.

And Rangers responded with a lively start to the second half, with Dykes’ shot being deflected side and Kenneth Paal having ​a ​shot blocked before Bursik produced a fine save to deny Jimmy Dunne at point-blank range after the centre-back had been found by Ilias Chair,

Dykes was clearly keen to make an impact, having recently been dropped from the starting line-up after managing just one goal this season and missing a number of chances.

He sent another effort wide as the home side tried in vain to break the deadlock, but Stoke defended well and deserved at least a point.

Chair should have done better with a header from Paal’s cross​,​ and ​the impressive ​Bursik produced another important save, this time at his near post to deny Ethan Laird after the on-loan Manchester United right-back ​had ​robbed Tariqe Fosu.

QPR: Dieng; Laird, Balogun, Dunne, Paal, Johansen (Iroegunam 78), Field, Dozzell (Dykes 45); Willock, Chair; Roberts (Adomah 78).

Subs not used: Archer, Kakay, Masterson, Bonne.

See also: Beale disappointed after draw but believes QPR are on track







