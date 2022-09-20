QPR’s Dickie dilemma and Beale’s best options in each position



Former QPR striker Kevin Gallen believes defender Rob Dickie should return to the team once he is fit.

The 26-year-old has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury.

Jimmy Dunne and Leon Balogun have instead started in central defence and have helped their side to back-to-back clean sheets.

But, speaking on the West London Sport QPR Podcast, Gallen insisted there is too much at stake to leave Dickie on the bench.

“I’m always a great believer in if you’re doing well in the team, you stay in the team. I went to the Millwall game and I thought (Leon) Balogun was very good,” Gallen said.

“And Jimmy Dunne, since he has come in for (Jake) Clarke-Salter, has been solid as usual. We know what he’s all about – he’s a solid defender and looks to be a good character.

“It’s a difficult one, but what you would have to say is when Dickie does come back, are you going to put him straight back into the team? Because maybe he doesn’t deserve to go back into the team because Balogun has done well.

“But he’s an asset, as in a team with money might come in and get him. If he’s an asset, you can’t be having him sit on the bench.

“If Rob Dickie isn’t playing then, one, he might think he will have to leave to get first-team football, and two, the club and the board might think he has to play because they’re thinking of selling him to maybe improve the team elsewhere on the pitch.

“It’s a difficult one, but you have to say when Dickie is fit, you have to put him back in really.”

Listen to the podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4hOT3ZCA7f64RIMN67kYUR

Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/west-london-sport-qpr-podcast/id1638897966







