Stones secure signings of Arsenal and Watford youngsters

Wealdstone have secured the loan signings of young defenders Joseph Olowu and George Langston from Arsenal and Watford respectively.

Olowu (pictured) has also spent time on loan at Cork City in Ireland and primarily plays in central defence, though can also play right-back.







The Nigerian is out of contract at the end of this campaign and joins until the end of the season.

Langston also plays in the central of defence and signed his first professional contract with the Hornets in November 2019.

He will spend an initial one month with the Stones.

Both follow the arrivals of Deshane Dalling and Harry Isted, who have also signed for the club on loan deals.

But the club have now confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Stuart Moore, who made nine appearances for the Stones.

Dean Brennan’s side are due to face Maidenhead United tomorrow, though the game is in doubt with a pitch inspection due at Grosvenor Vale tomorrow.







