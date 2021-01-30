Keeper Isted returns to Wealdstone on loan from Luton

Wealdstone have followed up the signing of Deshane Dalling on a one-month loan deal by bringing back goalkeeper Harry Isted on loan until the end of the season.

Isted returns to the club from Luton Town, having already made 11 appearances for Dean Brennan’s side this season before he was recalled by the Hatters.









But keeper Stuart Moore has now left the Stones after making seven appearances while at the club on a non-contract basis.

He was originally signed at short notice to replace the recalled Isted, keeping one clean sheet for Wealdstone in the 0-0 draw with Barnet.

Isted will return to the side for Tuesday’s home clash with Maidenhead United as Wealdstone look to end a four-game winless run in the National League.

They were due to face Solihull Moors this afternoon but the game had to be postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Dalling has joined on an initial month’s loan from QPR.







