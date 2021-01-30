Stones bring in QPR youngster Dalling on loan

Wealdstone have signed QPR youngster Deshane Dalling on an initial one-month loan deal.

The winger recently spent time on loan with Cork City in Ireland, where he played 13 times.









He has also had spells with Staines Town and Huddersfield Town during his career and was part of a QPR XI that played against Eastbourne Borough on Thursday night.

Dalling made his senior debut for QPR last season, coming on as a substitute in Rangers’ 5-1 win over Swansea City in the FA Cup.

He is available for Wealdstone’s home clash with Maidenhead United on Tuesday.

The Stones were due to take on Solihull Moors away today but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

See also: New signing De Wijs not ready to play for QPR







