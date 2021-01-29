Wealdstone duo Stevens and Lafayette close to returning

Wealdstone’s Ross Lafayette and Connor Stevens are both close to returning to action.

Stevens is expected back in around a week, having missed the entire season so far with bone bruising in his knee.









Lafayette, meanwhile, has been out since the 3-0 defeat by Notts County in November, having also suffered a knee injury, and is expected to be available in around 10 days’ time.

Midfielder Danny Green will also miss the trip to Solihull Moors through suspension but striker Danny Parish has been deemed fit enough to play following a hamstring injury.

Ashley Charles could also return to the Stones squad after recalled from his loan at Concord Rangers.

Wealdstone travel to Solihull looking to end a four-game winless run in the National League and sit both six points above the relegation zone and below the play-off places.

The future of the National League season is still undecided, however, after clubs were told that the next stage of emergency funding would be in the form of loans and not grants.







