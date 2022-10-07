Silva frustrated with Serbia over Mitrovic injury

Fulham boss Marco Silva has questioned the decision of Serbia’s medical team to allow Aleksandar Mitrovic to play with a foot injury.

Mitrovic is doubtful to face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday after being forced off during the first half of last week’s 4-1 defeat by Newcastle at Craven Cottage, having first suffered the injury 25 minutes from the end of his country’s Nations League game against Sweden.







The 28-year-old had already scored a hat-trick in Serbia’s 4-1 victory when he was substituted, but then played 89 minutes of the 2-0 win over Norway in Oslo three days later – a move that has has not gone down well with Silva.

“It was a big frustration for us as a football club,” Silva said.

“Of course we were not there but in contact with the medical staff, and the feedback we had from then was that he was in condition to play

“We spoke to him the next day and he told us he was OK to play.

“It is tough for us a club because we want to support the players from the first day until the last and we know it is important to them to play for the national teams and it was an important match for them.

“We want our players to play for their national teams and it is a proud thing for the club, but at the same time you have to have to some protection as a football club and not risk our players.

“I am not saying they have done but is is frustrating when this type of thing happens.

“Unfortunately this international break wasn’t good for us … but you just have to deal with it.”

In addition to Mitrovic, Antonee Robinson is struggling to recover from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for over a month and Layvin Kurzawa is ruled out after also limping off Newcastle.

If Robinson is not passed fit, Silva said he may have to again look at playing Tosin Adarabioyo on the left.

“I am not sure if we will have a left-back and if we don’t we will just have to deal with it just as we did against Nottingham Forest a few weeks ago,” he said.

“It has been tough for us to keep the same four at the back and we have to play a central defender at left-back if Robinson is not fit.”







