Mitrovic off injured as 10-man Fulham are crushed by Newcastle

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4

Aleksandar Mitrovic limped off and Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off on a miserable day for Fulham, who were thumped at Craven Cottage.

They were three down after a disastrous first half in which Chalobah was dismissed and Mitrovic later had to leave the field.

It was an easy win for Newcastle, with Miguel Almirón netting two of their goals and Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff also scoring.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored a consolation goal for Fulham with a couple of minutes remaining – a header from Neeskens Kebano’s left-wing cross.

Chalobah was initially shown a yellow card for an eighth-minute challenge on Longstaff, but referee Darren England was advised by VAR to review the Whites midfielder’s careless lunge and, after doing so, he produced the red card.

Newcastle opened the scoring three minutes later when Wilson – who had earlier hit the post – touched in Joe Willock’s header from Kieran Trippier’s ball into the box.

Almirón then doubled the Magpies’ lead with a stunning goal, sending a glorious volley past keeper Bernd Leno after a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes near the edge of the penalty area.

And after the loss of Mitrovic, worse followed for Fulham when Longstaff followed up to score after Sven Botman’s looping header had come back off the post.

Almiron scored his second and Newcastle’s fourth – a simple finish after being set up by Willock 12 minutes into the second half.

Fulham: Leno, Mbabu (Cairney 45), Adarabioyo, Ream, Kurzawa (Diop 45), Reed, Chalobah, James (Kebano 70), Andreas Pereira, Reid, Mitrovic (Vinícius 37).







