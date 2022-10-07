Fulham star Wilson set for return to action

Marco Silva says Harry Wilson could make his long-awaited return to action for Fulham against West Ham on Sunday.

The Wales international has not featured for the Whites since their return to the Premier League, after sustaining a knee injury in a pre-season friendly.







Wilson, who played a significant role in the team’s Championship-winning success, has returned to training and boss Silva said he is likely to be in his squad to face the Hammers at the London Stadium.

“He will probably be involved. It is a decision I will have to make on Saturday after training,” Silva said.

“He is working with the team and had a very good week (in training) and is working hard and getting more confident.

“We have had to manage the situation. He is not ready to play 90 minutes right now,

“Harry Wilson is a player that works really hard and enjoys every training session so it is now just about getting minutes in his legs.

“But when he returns, he will help us for sure.”







