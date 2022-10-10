Mbabu ‘knows what he should improve’ – Silva

Marco Silva says he had no doubts about his decision to play Bobby Decordova-Reid at right-back instead of Kevin Mbabu in Fulham’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham.

Silva was without first choice right-back Kenny Tete for the game but somewhat surprisingly opted to start with winger Decordova-Reid in the position over a more recognised right-back in Mbabu.

Boss Silva admitted the decision was a tough one to take for Mbabu, but said the summer signing knows where he must improve in order to start games in the future.







“It was a technical decision,” Silva explained.

“For me, I didn’t have doubts to do it. Bobby’s in a good moment and it’s not new for him.

“I know what I expect from West Ham and that was the decision. It’s tough for Kevin as well but Kevin knows what he should improve to be able to play at the level we want him to play at.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic also missed the defeat with a foot injury which forced him off in the first half of the 4-1 defeat by Newcastle United the week before.

The striker suffered the injury while playing for Serbia against Sweden but then played 90 minutes three days later in the victory over Norway – a decision which Silva questioned.

“We expected for him to be with us but unfortunately the last two days he didn’t feel so well and of course we have to keep checking him, assessing him, and seeing when we can start working with him again,” Silva said.

“Unfortunately for us, he got the injury in the first game with the national team. Of course we had some doubts in that moment whether he would play or not in the second.

“Of course we checked with the medical staff, they were in contact as well, who told us the player was in a condition to start the second game.

“He played 90 minutes and of course after when he came in he tried, he did his best against Newcastle, but he wasn’t in the best physical condition.

“After the injury in the first game (for Serbia), it probably was not the best decision for him to start the second and play 90 minutes.

“But, okay, it was the decision and we have to respect it and then it’s up to us to keep making him better every single day, and to see if he’s ready for the next match.”







