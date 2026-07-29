Sessegnon hoping for new Fulham signings

Ryan Sessegnon says Fulham players are keen for the club to add new signings to the squad.

The left-back scored in a 1-1 draw with Al-Ahli in a pre-season friendly in Albufeira, Portugal, on Tuesday.

Aside from Jonah Kusi-Asare joining permanently after his loan spell last season, the Whites have not made a signing so far this summer – although they are looking to complete deals to bring in Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia from new boss Alvaro Arbeloa’s former club Real Madrid.

Sessegnon said: “We’re still hoping for some new signings to come and help the team. Still waiting for a few players as well to come back.

“Other than that, the team’s moving well. We have to just keep pushing.

“It was good to score , but ultimately we didn’t win the game, so I was a little bit disappointed with that.

“But still, pre-season, good minutes under the belt, and we have to keep going.”

Josh King, meanwhile, is preparing for his second season as a first-team player.

King, 19, was involved in England’s training camp for the World Cup in an “incredible summer” for the Fulham youngster, who made 38 appearances last term.

His target is to build on that during the upcoming campaign.

“Just to integrate myself more into the team and into the league and sort of just show more of what I can do,” said King.

“I think there were definitely good glimpses of it last year, but I just want to build from last season, a few more goals and do well for the team.

“It was an incredible summer. The experience I got from that was unbelievable. I was really grateful for that.

“To be away and be a part of something really special – they almost went all the way – is an incredible feeling and something which I’ll really try and take into this season.”