Kusi-Asare’s permanent move to Fulham confirmed
Fulham have completed the permanent signing of forward Jonah Kusi-Asare from Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old Sweden international has signed a five-year contract at Craven Cottage, with the club holding an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.
Kusi-Asare made 10 appearances for the Whites while on loan from the Bundesliga giants last season.
“I’m very happy to be a permanent Fulham player. From my first week here, it was very good – I felt like I was a part of the Fulham family,” he told the club website.
“The changing room was very nice, team, staff, so I’m very happy to stay here.”
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