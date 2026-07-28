Sessegnon scores as Fulham draw in Portugal

Ryan Sessegnon scored for Fulham as they drew 1-1 with Al-Ahli in a pre-season friendly in Albufeira, Portugal.

The Saudi Arabian side went ahead but Fulham responded before half-time, with Sessegnon slotting home after being set up by Alex Iwobi.

New boss Álvaro Arbeloa made a host of changes in the second half.

Kevin and youngster Farhaan Ali-Wahid both went close for the Whites late on.

Fulham: Leno (Lecomte 46) Tete (White 80), Andersen (Cuenca 63) Bassey (Amissah 80), Sessegnon (Nwoko 70), Reed (Lukic 63), Iwobi (Dibley-Dias 80), King (Harris 80), Smith Rowe, (Kevin 63) Zepa (Ali-Wahid 70), Muniz (Kusi-Asare 70)