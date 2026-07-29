Fulham looking to seal signings of Real Madrid duo

Fulham are looking to tie up the signings of Real Madrid duo Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia.

New Whites head coach Álvaro Arbeloa is keen to bring midfielder Palacios and striker Garcia to Craven Cottage from his former club, who are now managed by Jose Mourinho.

Both players are currently being evaluated during pre-season by former Chelsea boss Mourinho as he prepares his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Garcia (pictured on the right abobe), 22, is a versatile forward who progressed through Real Madrid’s youth system before breaking into the senior set-up.

He scored 30 goals in 70 games for Real Madrid Castilla and has represented Spain up to Under-21 level.

Palacios, 21 (pictured on the left above), plays primarily as an attacking midfielder.

A former Spain Under-19 international, he rose through the ranks at Real’s academy and also established himself in the Castilla side.

Meanwhile, Fulham, who drew 1-1 with Al-Ahli in a pre-season friendly in Albufeira, Portugal, on Tuesday, have confirmed they will head to Spain to play Málaga CF next Wednesday (kick-off 8pm UK time)