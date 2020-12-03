Psychologist helped Fulham overcome penalty jinx

Fulham finally ended their penalty woes with help from the the club’s sports psychologist.

Head coach Scott Parker offered a fascinating glimpse into the mind games that saw Ivan Cavaleiro convert from the spot against Leicester on Monday at the team’s fourth attempt this season.







It proved to be the winner, securing the Whites’ second victory of the season.

And while ex-boss Slavisa Jokanovic was sceptical of the idea of a psychologist, Parker has a very different point of view.

Sometimes there are even one-word flashcards run past players seconds before they go onto a pitch.

“We employ someone who works with players,” Parker explained.

“He offers different facets; a shoulder to bounce things off, game scenarios, or whatever may be the case.

“It could be as basic as a conversation about the last game; things that players are uncomfortable with, or it could be about different processes – the penalty taker comes to mind.

“Another example is flash cards before a player goes out to play, with real clear instructions that simplify things that may be an issue to any one player.”

Fulham will certainly need the psychologist to get their team to their mental best when they face the daunting task of trying get a result at Manchester City on Saturday.

They will again be without Kenny Tete, but the defender is edging closer to a return.







