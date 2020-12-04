Parker hails Cavaleiro but insists Mitrovic can still play big role

Fulham boss Scott Parker says his team pose a different threat with Ivan Cavaleiro as a lone striker – but insists Aleksandar Mitrovic can still play a big role.

The Portuguese laid to rest the ghost of missed penalties when he converted at Leicester on Monday for what turned out to be the winner.







Meanwhile, the man forced to watch from the bench until he came on for the final few minutes, passed up a golden chance for 3-1 with a gaping goal at his mercy – albeit one from 50 yards.

It’s fair to say this is not Aleksandar Mitrovic’s time, although Parker is reluctant to agree the Serb doesn’t suit the counter-attacking style that’s meat and drink to Cavaleiro.

“Aleks can definitely fit into that,” Parker said.

“But Cav has done very, very well as a nine. There’s a different dynamic to what Aleks brings. Cav can stretch back lines a little bit.

“In terms of positives and weaknesses, they probably balance out each other. Both are going to be needed for different games at different times in the season. Every team in this division has that flexibility.

“Even though Cav’s not really a recognised number nine, he’s come in over the last two games and has done really well.”







