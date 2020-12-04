Loftus-Cheek getting back to his best, says Parker

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is showing glimpses of why Fulham were so keen to sign him on loan from Chelsea.

And Whites boss Scott Parker has his hopes pinned on a return to form for an England international who lost nearly all of last season because of an Achilles injury.







A rusty Loftus-Cheek made his Premier League debut for Fulham in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield United in October, but has gradually exerted more influence over the subsequent four games.

Parker said: “Ruben’s been out for a lot of time and he does need games.

“Are we seeing the best Ruben Loftus-Cheek? I think there are parts where we see his proven quality in games.

“I think the more games he plays the better we’re going to see him.

“I see someone, like against Everton, who came on and you could see what he can bring to a team – how good he is with the ball technically. He can only get better.”

Meanwhile, Kenny Tete is closing in on a return to action but will not be involved against Manchester City this weekend.







