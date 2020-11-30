‘I’m ready’ – Parker reveals conversation that led to Cavaleiro taking Fulham penalty

Scott Parker praised Ivan Cavaleiro for his courage after his penalty helped Fulham secure a fantastic victory at Leicester.

Fulham won 2-1 at the King Power Stadium, where Cavaleiro netted from the spot after Ademola Lookman’s opener.







Cavaleiro, Lookman and Aleksandar Mitrovic had missed penalties for the Whites in recent games.

Cavaleiro’s miss came against Everton last weekend, when he slipped and fired over the bar.

But this time he made no mistake, burying his kick in the corner of the net.

The Portuguese had assured boss Parker that he was ready to take another penalty.

Parker explained: “I said ‘Are you ready to take a penalty tomorrow if we get one?’. He looked me deadpan in the eye and said ‘Yes, I’m ready’.

“The courage, the bravery after a slip – to step up there. Those are the things we need.

“Those are the things that will determine what those players will become, how good they’ll become, and as a team what we’ll become.”

The win lifted Fulham out of the bottom three.

“There’s no denying that of course there’s relief,” Parker said.

“There’s also real pride in the team. This was a massive win for us.”

See also: Fulham out of bottom three after superb win at Leicester







