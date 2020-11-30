Fulham out of bottom three after superb win at Leicester

Leicester 1 Fulham 2 30' Lookman 38' Cavaleiro (pen) 86' Barnes

Goals from Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro gave Fulham a superb away victory.

They also ended their penalty curse, with Cavaleiro emphatically scoring from the spot after Lookman’s opener.







Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back for high-flying Leicester late on, but the Whites saw it out to secure a win which took them out of the relegation zone.

Lookman slotted home on the half-hour mark after being put through by André-Frank Anguissa.

Lookman, Cavaleiro and Aleksandar Mitrovic have all missed penalties for Fulham in recent games.

But they were two up by half-time after Cavaleiro stepped up and buried his spot-kick in the corner of the net after Bobby Decordova-Reid had been fouled by Christian Fuchs.

Barnes fired in with four minutes remaining but Leicester could not find an equaliser and were left to rue a first-half miss when the game was goalless.

After Youri Tielemans’ volley came back off the post, Wesley Fofana should have put away the rebound but hit the bar from close range.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman (Bryan 90), Loftus-Cheek (Lemina 77), Cavaleiro (Mitrovic 86), Decordova-Reid.

Subs not used: Rodak, Cairney, Ream, Kamara.







