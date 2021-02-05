Parker says Maja has already impressed in training

Josh Maja has already caught the eye on the Fulham training pitch.

The club’s deadline-day signing has been put through his paces over the last couple of days and is set to take a seat on the bench against West Ham on Saturday night.







Fulham know Maja is the last roll of the dice when it comes to scoring goals. The Whites have notched just 17 in 21 Premier League games.

The 22-year-old Londoner is on loan from Bordeaux, and would have been part of a pair had Josh King opted for Craven Cottage instead of Everton.

But Scott Parker is encouraged by what he has seen of the new arrival.

Boss Parker said: “He has the finishing touch. We only really have one striker, and that’s Aleks (Mitrovic), so in terms of competition and in terms of extra help, it’s important.

“The boy’s a good clean finisher. You can see that (in training). He can use both feet, and we need to score goals. Josh can help us with that.”







