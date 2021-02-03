Fulham will ‘come out fighting’ after latest defeat – Parker

Fulham boss Scott Parker admits his team need to start winning games soon if they are to have any chance of preserving their place in the Premier League – but insists they will not give up.

The Whites went down 2-0 at home in a limp display against an under-manned Leicester side.







The defeat leaves Fulham firmly entrenched in the relegation zone but with 17 matches of the season remaining Parker insists his squad boast the character and the spirit to ensure they don’t make an instant return to the Championship.

“We huffed and puffed against a good team with top players and we were not able to take our moments and we fell short tonight,” Parker said.

“But we need to start winning football matches and we move on to the next one. There is still a lot of football to be played this season.

“This team are fully committed to the job in hand … they are a great bunch and we can’t let these defeats derail us.

“This game has now passed, there is no looking over, but we have to start looking at can we beat West Ham on Saturday?

“I believe we can get a result and how we do that is with a clear and confident mind. We’ll come out fighting.”







