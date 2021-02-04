Maja in line for Fulham debut against West Ham

Fulham are readying forward Josh Maja for a debut against West Ham on Saturday evening.

The most likely scenario for the club’s newest player is an appearance off the bench as the Whites go in search of a first win in 12 league matches.







Scott Parker said: “It’s his first day’s training session today. We’re looking forward to seeing his qualities and we’re pleased to have him on board.”

Maja was a deadline day loan from Bordeaux, where he hit form in France’s Ligue 1, but he joins a squad watching the distance between relegation and safety grow by the game.

The head coach is only too aware it’s soon going to be win or bust if Fulham are to hang on to their top-flight place.

Parker said: “I do understand now, and the team understands, is we need to win games. There is no point in drawing now, let’s try everything we can to win matches.”

Parker has run a cursory rule over the squad that lost 2-0 to Leicester on Wednesday night and believes he has no new injury concerns.

He said: “There is no one with alarm bells ringing at this moment in time. We will have a clearer picture tomorrow.

“This year was always going to be a challenge and I braced the team for that journey.”







