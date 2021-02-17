Parker relying on ice baths and a back four in battle to stay up

Ice baths have a “big part” to play as Fulham look to get back-to-back wins when they face Burnley on Wednesday night.

The Whites secured a vital three points against Everton on Sunday, but are back in action just 72 hours later.









Mario Lemina limped off seconds before the end feeling the strain of a big performance at Goodison Park, while scorer Josh Maja needed an ice pack to his calf.

Head coach Scott Parker explained: “Yesterday (Monday) was recovery so Tuesday was preparation before we fly out for the game.

“We still use ice baths. It’s still a big part of our recovery protocol along with other things.

“Straight after games, players get into compression suits and the next day there’s a lot of different procedures, medical and that, the club have put it place, but ice baths are still a big part of recovery.”

Parker also thinks a back four in defence is the way forward.

His team previously lined up with three centre-backs and two wing-backs, but the new look has found favour with the boss.

“It gets an extra attacker on the pitch,” he said.

“We’re going into games wanting to win them. That’s not to say we were going into games with five not to win. Of course we were.

“But certainly (a four) gives us more flexibility, and we have worked on that for some time now. It’s easy for the boys to go back and forth.”







