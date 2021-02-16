Fulham will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic until the away match at Crystal Palace on February 28.

The striker will miss the next two vital matches – against Burnley tomorrow night and Sheffield United on Saturday -after testing positive for Coronavirus.







He has been tested twice, including on Monday, with Scott Parker admitting his absence is a blow.

Parker said: “He’s got mild symptoms, and we’re disappointed especially as he’s come out the other side as far as his form goes.

“He will be away from the group when we need him.”

On the positive side, the squad picked up no further injuries after the encouraging 2-0 win over Everton.

Goalscorer Josh Maja had praise heaped on him on his starting debut, with the head coach admitting “a big week” lay ahead in their battle to avoid relegation.

“There was never a doubt about confidence in the squad,” Parker said. “You don’t get performances like that (at Everton) without it.

“It was just a question of detail. We had three shots on target, Sunday, and scored from two of them, and that was the difference.”

Parker alluded to injuries to Burnley’s Erik Pieters and Ben Mee picked up in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and wondered if that might help Fulham.

“But they’re still a tough side to face at a time when they’re back to decent form,” Parker added.







