Kongolo punished by Fulham for Covid breach

Terence Kongolo has been disciplined by Fulham and dropped from the squad to face Sheffield United after his Covid breach.

The defender was caught on social media at an unauthorised birthday party following the 2-0 win against Everton on Sunday, and is the second Fulham player to fall foul of strict pandemic protocols.







Scott Parker is again less than impressed.

The head coach said: “My reaction is not best pleased in the current climate bearing in mind what we’re in and what we’re facing.

“It’s not acceptable. I had the conversation with Terence. He didn’t know a lot about it. It was my understanding that it was a surprise.

“The people what did this put him in a very vulnerable position. But in saying that, it’s something we’ll deal with as a football club in-house.”

Kongolo now faces a fine, as did Aleksandar Mitrovic for the same offence on New Year’s Eve. The Serb striker’s transgression was likewise published on social media and quickly seized upon.

Instead of being a squad member to face the Blades, Kongolo played for the Fulham Under-23s against Sunderland on Friday afternoon in his bid to regain full fitness after more than a year of successive injuries.







