Parker hoping Fulham can upset Arsenal

Scott Parker reckons every side is vulnerable – and that includes Arsenal.

Fulham tackle the Gunners on Sunday lunchtime, with time running out to save their Premier League status.







The Whites head coach admits he needs other sides in and around the relegation places to slip up while hoping his own team can put a few wins together.

To heap on the pressure, Fulham have never won at either the Emirates Stadium or Highbury before it in 14 visits going back to 2002.

Parker said: “I don’t look much at those stats. Every team has their vulnerabilities; and some have more than others.

“We’ll try and exploit them but there are very few – that’s what you get with a squad like Arsenal’s.

“We need to score a goal there, but they come off the back of two clean sheets. They’re playing well, but we need to get something out of this game.”

Even if Fulham were to win all six remaining matches, they need at least one from Burnley, Brighton or Newcastle to falter and gain no more than 12 points from their remaining seven games.

Parker added: “It’s got to point where we’re looking elsewhere as well. We need others to slip up on the way.”







