Loanees given ‘platform’ by Fulham, says Parker

The likes of Joachim Andersen can thank Fulham if they get a move to a big Premier League club at the end of the season, Scott Parker says.

Whites boss Parker hopes he will hang on to the Danish international, but that depends on his club remaining in the Premier League.







Fulham are currently six points from safety with only six matches to play. Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium is the next challenge on Sunday.

Otherwise, the central defender’s fine performances in a hard season have caught the eye, and the head coach agreed Andersen and others have “thrived” at Craven Cottage.

So much so that Chelsea have been linked with the on-loan Lyon man, as have Tottenham and Manchester United.

Parker said: “Proving ground at Fulham? Definitely. And when you have loan players of course that’s where it is.

“This is a big opportunity for them and there has been a platform here for a large part of the season. I feel that all of them have thrived in that.

“There have been players that have been disregarded but certainly had a lot to prove coming here.

“Players that have not been in and around Premier League football, players that have not played at their parent clubs, players with big potential but not quite been in and around it, have probably given themselves or highlighted what good players they are and what quality they have.

“Now it’s that next step, people will be judging them for that.”

Meanwhile, Fulham centre-back Terrence Kongolo has been ruled out for the rest of the season.







