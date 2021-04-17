Mawson aiming for fresh start at Fulham

Forgotten man Alfie Mawson is targeting a Fulham comeback next season.

The Hillingdon-born former Brentford defender, who cost the Whites around £15m in August 2018 from Swansea City, made 38 appearances for the Welsh club in the Premier League prior to their relegation.







But his luck appeared to run out after the move back to west London.

A succession of knee injuries has limited his appearances for Fulham to just 32 in three years, with two loan spells to Bristol City this season hampered by further setbacks.

Scott Parker insists the 27-year-old has still got a future with Fulham.

“He was sent back for injury treatment on his knee from Bristol and he’s back with us,” said the Fulham boss.

“I don’t know if there’s a chance for him to play (this season), but certainly next year’s his target.

“He’s had some bad luck with injuries and it’s been a bit stop-start for him.

“Hopefully, he can get on the mend because he did very well at Bristol.

“So it’s rehab and hopefully him coming back strong.”

See also: Fulham defender Kongolo could miss start of next season







