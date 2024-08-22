Fulham complete £20m signing of Berg

Fulham have completed the £20m signing of midfielder Sander Berge from Burnley.

The Whites turned their attention to Berge, 26, after being unable to agree a fee with Manchester United for Scott McTominay.

Berge is the Whites’ fourth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Emile Smith Rowe, Jorge Cuenca and Ryan Sessegnon.

They have been keen to bring in a midfielder following the recent sale of Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

Fulham are set to also complete the signing of defender Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace.

Berge impressed in the Premier League last season despite the Clarets’ relegation. He scored in their 2-0 win at Fulham in December.

The Norway international joined Burnley last summer from Sheffield United, where he had a two-and-a-half-year spell.

"I'm finally sitting here in the shirt in this beautiful stadium, knowing that my future is here, which feels great," Berge said after finalising his move to Craven Cottage.








