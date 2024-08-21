Fulham set to complete signing of Andersen

Fulham are set to complete the signing of Joachim Andersen after reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace.

The Whites initially offered £20m for the Denmark centre-back, who spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Fulham from Lyon.

That bid was rejected but negotiations continued and a deal is now in place for him to return to Craven Cottage for closer to £30m.

Andersen, 28, was a standout performer during his time at the club but relegation from the Premier League scuppered any chance of signing him on a permanent deal.

He joined Palace that summer and has made 111 appearances for the Eagles.

Fulham recently signed centre-back Jorge Cuenca from Villarreal but are looking to further strengthen in that position following the departures of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream.







