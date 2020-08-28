Fulham reject offer from Galatasaray for Seri

Fulham have rejected a bid from Galatasaray for Jean Michael Seri.

But Fulham have rejected their offer for the midfielder, who moved to Craven Cottage in a big-money move from Nice in 2018.

He was allowed to leave following the Whites’ relegation last year.

Meanwhile, Fulham are set to complete deals to sign Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina from Southampton.

Reed impressed while on loan from the Saints last season, helping Fulham win promotion back to the top flight.

The club are taking up an option to buy Reed, 25, for £8m, and he is set to be joined at the Cottage by fellow midfielder Lemina.

Gabon international Lemina, 26, has been out of favour at Southampton for some time and was on loan at Galatasaray last season.

