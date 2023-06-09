Fulham confirm Wembley hero Bryan is leaving

Fulham have confirmed that Joe Bryan is leaving the club.

The left-back’s contract expires this summer and he will move on as a free agent.

His two extra-time goals against Brentford in the 2020 Championship play-off final took Fulham to the Premier League – one of two promotions he won with the Whites.







Bryan, 29, has made 117 appearances for Fulham but has been out of the first-team picture for some time and spent last season on loan with French side Nice.

He said: “Five years ago I joined Fulham, and got the opportunity to live out my childhood dream.

“I look back on the five years of promotions, relegations, goals, mistakes, in the team, out the team, all these different things, all these ups and downs of a football career, with real fondness.

“It’s not always easy – like I say, there were ups and downs – but that’s life. Life’s difficult sometimes, and great other times.

“I’m just proud and grateful for the opportunity to play for the club. I think that’s my resounding memory from here.

“I’ve met some of the greatest people that I know in football at the club. It’s a place where I will always feel welcome, and I will always look back on fondly.”







